Fire in Noel, Missouri sends firefighter to the hopital

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire broke out at a grocery store in Noel, Missouri, on Dec. 28.

Six fire departments were called out to the scene on Main Street where an African grocery store stood.

Officials said the fire started around 7 a.m. in the back of the building and took out a neighboring mosque.

Two other stores sustained water damage and two individuals, one of them being a firefighter, went to the hospital for their injuries.

Noel Fire Chief Brandon Barrett said they’re fortunate things weren’t worse.

“One of the beams across a window or the door over here on the main building had fallen,” said Barrett. “It struck him right on the top of his helmet, mashed his helmet, it pretty much saved his life.”

Firefighters were still working on the scene until the afternoon. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.