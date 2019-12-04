Fire in Sleeper under investigation

SLEEPER, Mo. — Fire under investigation that burned a house in Sleeper.

The fire on 25000 block of Garden Crest road was called in by someone that saw it as they were driving on the interstate.

According to James Vaughn, fire chief of the Sleeper Fire Department, says that the fire spread from the porch into the house.

Chief Vaughn says there wasn’t anyone in the home when the fire started, the homeowner has been moved out for months and was looking to sell the home.

The fire, Vaughn says, mostly stayed on the second story of the two-story home.

A bathroom and bedroom on the second floor are a total loss.

The fire is under investigation by the Missouri Fire Marshall.