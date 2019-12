GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple local fire departments are responding to a house fire Greene County just west of Springfield.

Duane Compton, fire chief of Republic, says the fire started in a car in the garage.

Compton says the homeowner couldn’t get the car out in time and the fire spread to the house.

Authorities say no one was hurt but the house is a total loss.

