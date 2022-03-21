OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Three houses were completely burned up by fire according to the Osage Beach Fire Department. Another home ended up with some minor damages and a detached garage had some vinyl siding burned off its walls.

Deputy Chief Steve Lucas says his troop arrived at the scene around 11:30 a.m. to find two homes on fire along Linn Creek. Due to the heavy wind and dry conditions, the fire was traveling to other homes. Chief Lucas says the Osage Beach Fire Department received help from several other departments in containing and extinguishing the flames.

Chief Lucas said there were no fire extinguishers in the area, so water had to be trucked in to put out the flames. There were also fireboats in the creek shooting streams of water onto land. The fire was going uphill, which Lucas said makes the fire move more quickly and more difficult to extinguish.

To protect the homes in danger, firefighters would park trucks with extra water near homes that could potentially be in danger. Homes could also be protected by blowing away leaves and other elements that feed fire away from the homes.

According to Chief Lucas, the flames were put out after 6 p.m. There were no fatalities or injuries caused by the fire. Three homes are a total loss while one home was “scorched” and an outside building suffered minor damage.