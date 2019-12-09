Fire department uses Christmas decoration to spread awareness about holiday structure fires

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A local fire department is using a traditional Christmas decoration to help save lives.

If you drive by the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District off Highway 76 you’ll notice their wreath hanging on the front of the building.

Eric Neilson, a public information officer for the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, says their new “red wreath campaign” is designed to bring awareness to the face that the number of structure fires goes up during the holiday season.

More cooking, improper use of portable heaters, or extension cords for Christmas lights all play a role in that increase.

The department’s wreath is decorated with white bulbs that represent the number of structure fires they’ve had this season.

Nielson explained what they’re hoping will happen when people see that white bulb.

“This is a very highly traveled section of the road obviously,” Nielson said, “and so when people drive by and they see that there’s another white light added, maybe that’s going to make them think a little bit more about fire safety at their own home.”

There are two white bulbs in the wreath that are representing two working structure fires the department responded to this past weekend.