Fire Department has ruled fatal Lone Pine fire as accidental

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The house fire that killed a woman and three kids in July has been ruled accidental by the Springfield Fire Department.

According to the Fire Department, the origin of the fire is still unknown, but fire officials have ruled out any suspicion of foul play.

The fire occurred on July 23 around 6:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Lone Pine Avenue.

Those who died in the fire were 40-year-old Marlana Young, 6-year-old Samantha Young, 3-year-old Nevaeh Young, and 11-year-old Raphael (Rayden) Young III.

Marlana and Samantha died later on July 23, and Nevaeh and Raphael died the next day.

When fire crews arrived at the home, they found it with heavy smoke and fire conditions.