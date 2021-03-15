Fire crews on scene at Quail Creek Apartments

The photo above was shared with the KOLR10 newsroom.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire broke out at the Quail Creek Apartment Complex on 1444 W. Lark St. on Monday, March 15.

According to Kevin Trogdon, the battalion chief of the Springfield Fire Department, The fire marshall is on the scene soon to begin investigating into how the fire began. There is no confirmation on how the fire started.

Trogdon said an explosion was reported at the apartment complex. When fire crews arrived, heavy flames were seen on the second and third floor of the apartments.

People were evacuated savely and Trogdon said there are no reported injuries.

The flames were controlled quickly by the 30 to 40 people on the scene to control the fire. Trogdon said several agencies like one in Republic showed up to help.

“We got a good wind out of the north, northwest today, so it enabled that fire to grow rather quickly and get into the attic space,” said Trogdon.

Emergency vehicles are still on the scene.

This is a developing story.

More photos can be seen below: