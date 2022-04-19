BRANSON, Mo. — Fire officials said a controlled burn spread to an abandoned building and caused traffic trouble Tuesday afternoon.

The flames from the controlled burn spread to an abandoned four-story building just off Historic State Highway 165, near State Park Marina just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Western Taney County Fire Protection District said the building was abandoned and had already collapsed, unrelated to the fire.

Because the building was not safe for firefighters to enter, crews had to fight the fire from above. Along with Western Taney County crews, Southern Stone County, the City of Branson, and the Taney County Ambulance District helped with the response.

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office closed Highway 165 because fire crews had to lay down a line to get water from the lake. There are no fire hydrants in the area.

No one was hurt, and 165 was back open as of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.