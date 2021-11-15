Fire crews blocking North Glenstone near I-44 for gas station fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Several fire crews have blocked N. Glenstone near Stewart Avenue for a reported fire, according to Ozarks Traffic.

Ozarks Traffic reports that the southbound lanes of Glenston have been closed between Kearney and Stweart. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

A traffic camera shows at least four fire engines at the intersection. OzarksFirst crews on scene say there are two cars involved in an incident near a gas pump at the Shell station near that intersection.

This is a developing story.

