Fire crews blocking North Glenstone near I-44 for gas station fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Several fire crews have blocked N. Glenstone near Stewart Avenue for a reported fire, according to Ozarks Traffic.
Ozarks Traffic reports that the southbound lanes of Glenston have been closed between Kearney and Stweart. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
A traffic camera shows at least four fire engines at the intersection. OzarksFirst crews on scene say there are two cars involved in an incident near a gas pump at the Shell station near that intersection.
This is a developing story.