Fire causes damage to cabin at Big Cedar Lodge

This photo is courtesy of the Western Taney County Fire Protection District.

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Western Taney County Fire Protection District put out a structure fire at Big Cedar Lodge at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

Fire crews responded to a call of a structure fire at Big Cedar. When firefighters arrived they saw flames coming from the roof of one of the cabins.

Crews extinguished some of the fire on the roof before heading inside. When inside they found the fire in the peak of the living room roof, close to the chimney. The fire was under control in 15 minutes, according to the Fire Protection District.

The Fire Protection District reports that the fire started from sparks coming out of the flue setting which set the shake shingles on fire. No injuries were reported.

Six stations responded and were on the scene for just under two hours.