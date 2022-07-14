SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire broke out at the Viking Apartments complex early this morning, displacing around 30 people.

The fire happened around 4 a.m. today, July 14. The fire affected 12 apartments in total. The Red Cross responded to the scene to help those who were displaced as the Springfield Fire Department took care of the flames.

One person was reported to have injuries consistent with jumping were treated and others reported to have injuries related to the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Viking Apartment complex is located on South Luster Avenue, directly north of East Sunshine Street.