NIXA, Mo. – Investigators have labeled an early morning fire at a towing facility in Nixa as arson.

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole told KOLR10 this morning that the fire damaged three vehicles at a Henry’s Towing on Enterprise Lane about 6 a.m. Friday, December 24.

The blazes appeared to be suspicious and surveillance video of the area has been captured. Cole said he hopes that will help in identifying the arsonist or arsonists.

No buildings or other vehicles were damaged, he said.