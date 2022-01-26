Fire at National and Atlantic putting out heavy smoke, firefighters on the scene

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — National Avenue is expected to be closed for another hour while fire crews work on putting out a significant fire near Atlantic Street.

Battalion Chief Brian Athen says they got a call around 11:15 a.m. about the building being on fire. He doesn’t believe anyone was inside the building, so crews are taking extra caution to stay safe while putting the flames out.

Photo of the scene as of 1 p.m.

Athen says heavy machinery will be coming to break down some walls of the structure so fire crews can reach the flames easier. He also says the building being made from a wooden frame and its location makes it difficult to put the fire out.

Fire marshals are on the scene waiting to start investigating what began the fire. The investigation won’t begin until the flames are completely out.