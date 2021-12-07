Fire at house where deadly shooting occurred Monday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A house fire occurred at a home Tuesday evening. A deadly shooting took place at the home just over 24 hours ago.

Six fire trucks and a couple of police vehicles are on the scene and the fire was contained quickly.

Two people were in the home when the fire began, but they were able to get out safely and without injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

66-year-old Lilburn Motley told officers he knew he had made a mistake Monday afternoon when they arrived at the scene of a shooting at his home in Northwest Springfield, according to police.

Motley’s long-term, on-again-off-again partner, 61-year-old Lavonna Haddock, was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

The Springfield Police Department requested a warrant and took Motley into custody. On Tuesday, December 7th, Motley was charged with 1st-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Motley claimed he did not know that the gun was loaded when it went off, according to police. He said he and Haddock had been arguing and that he was angry with her because while he always let her watch whatever she wanted on TV, she never let him watch what he wanted.

Court documents show Motley said Haddock was always “running her mouth,” and that had made him mad.

The officer interviewing Motley asked him about his claim that he was unaware that his gun was loaded when he had previously described cleaning, reassembling, and then loading his gun before placing it under his pillow. Motley replied, “Case closed on that one,” according to the probable cause statement.

The officer interviewing Motley then told him that he had not found evidence of the gun being cleaned recently. The officer also mentioned that the bullet trajectory did not match the position Motley had said the gun was in. The probable cause statement says that Motley replied, “I just shot her to shut her up, then.”

The Springfield Police Department is still investigating the incident, and Motley is currently being held without bail.