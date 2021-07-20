Finley Farms looking to hire 80 people at hiring event

OZARK, Mo. — An historic location in Ozark, Missouri hosting a career fair to hire 80 people.

Finley Farms will have a hiring event on Saturday, July 24, according to a press release from the organization.

The Ozark Mill restaurant, which is opening later this year, is the key focus of the event.

Interested candidates can apply here.

Walk-ins are welcome with on-site interviews taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Finley Farms. Perks and benefits include flexible hours, healthcare benefits and merchandise discounts.

Full and part-time positions are available such as:

  • Sous Chefs
  • Baristas
  • Assistant Restaurant Managers
  • Bartenders
  • Public Space Attendants
  • Hosts
  • Receiving Clerks
  • Serves
  • General Store Attendants
  • Server Assistants
  • Groundskeepers
  • Cooks
  • Security Officers
  • Dishwashers

All applicants must be at least 16-years or older.

Finley Farms is restoring and reimagining the Ozark Mill, originally built in 1833, to create a place with venues, restaurants and more.

