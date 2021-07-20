Finley Farms looking to hire 80 people at hiring event

OZARK, Mo. — An historic location in Ozark, Missouri hosting a career fair to hire 80 people.

Finley Farms will have a hiring event on Saturday, July 24, according to a press release from the organization.

The Ozark Mill restaurant, which is opening later this year, is the key focus of the event.

Interested candidates can apply here.

Walk-ins are welcome with on-site interviews taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Finley Farms. Perks and benefits include flexible hours, healthcare benefits and merchandise discounts.

Full and part-time positions are available such as:

Sous Chefs

Baristas

Assistant Restaurant Managers

Bartenders

Public Space Attendants

Hosts

Receiving Clerks

Serves

General Store Attendants

Server Assistants

Groundskeepers

Cooks

Security Officers

Dishwashers

All applicants must be at least 16-years or older.

Finley Farms is restoring and reimagining the Ozark Mill, originally built in 1833, to create a place with venues, restaurants and more.