OZARK, Mo. – Finley Farms and The Ozark Mill will be hosting a hiring event for anyone looking for employment.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, the event will take place at The Workshop, which is located at 840 Finley Farms Lane at 2:00 p.m.

The event will feature a variety of full and part-time job opportunities for those interested in hospitality, culinary arts, event sales, groundskeeping, maintenance, security and more.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes for on-the-spot interviews and job offers.

Those interested in attending the hiring event can RSVP or see all current job opportunities at finleyfarmsmo.com/jobs. Questions? Email info@finleyfarmsmo.com.