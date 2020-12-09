Fine art donated to colleges, universities in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two long-time Springfield residents are bringing more fine art to the Ozarks.

Missouri State University (MSU), Ozark Technical Community College, Drury University, and Evangel University will each receive two paintings done by national artists.

MSU President Clif Smart said the creations from artists Sam and June Hamra are in the process of being hung.

“I would think these would go in Brick City, for example, or Ellis Hall, or Carrington,” said Smart. “We’ve got an art committee that evaluates the art and decides where to hang those, so we’ll start working on that.”

The Hamaras have donated nearly $650,000 worth of paintings.