Finding what mental health resources are available around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As COVID-19 restrictions continue to change around the Ozarks, many are making the switch from telehealth to in-person mental health services.

Luckily, there’s a variety of mental health services in the area.

One service helping the people of Springfield is the Ozarks Counseling Center. In some cases, you can get an appointment with the center the same week you call. In other cases, it could take a couple weeks.

You don’t need to make an appointment at NAMI on Roberson Avenue, but the Hope Center will move locations soon.

“The pandemic has obviously kicked off a huge need for mental health and so we’re running out of space here,” Stephanie Appleby, executive director of NAMI Southwest Missouri said. “It’s very difficult to social distance here in the space that we have. But also we’re trying to accomodate the need which is so great right now and we just don’t have the space.”

Appleby says NAMI has made an offer on the Victim Center’s building on Boonville.

You might remember – the Victim Center plans to move to its new location on West Tampa Street this Spring.

Appleby says she hopes to raise $570,000 in donations to make the move possible.

NAMI offers many support groups – and it will continue to do so at its current location until it raises enough money.

The Ozarks Counseling Center offers therapy sessions – both in-person and telehealth. Andrea Bishop says she has spots available in the morning, early afternoon in the same week. If it’s an appointment during the evening or on Saturday, it might take a few weeks.

“It can be very difficult to find mental health services in the community,” Bishop said. “Often times, three times is not an uncommon amount of time to have to wait to be seen. We’re proud of being able to offer help more rapidly.”

Bishop says not having to wait to seek help when you’re in a crisis can be life-saving.

If you’re interested in scheduling a therapy appointment at the counseling center – or donating to NAMI – here’s some numbers you can call below:

417-864-3027 – NAMI Hope Center

417-869-9011 – Ozarks Counseling Center