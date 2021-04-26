Finding reading material for the visually impaired in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — New technology is helping the Missouri library system better serve people with visual impairments.

“Duplication on Demand” arrived at Wolfner Library, which is at the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office.

Shelia Wright, a visually impaired library patron, said books are a huge part of her life.

“I read several hours a day, and I read both braille and audiobooks,” said Wright.

Wright said she doesn’t know what she would do without Wolfner.

“I go to bed every night with my Wolfner books,” said Wright. “I have some sleeping problems, so it gets me through the night so many times.”

Leslie Bowman, director of the Wolfner Talking Book and Braille Library, explains how their four-gigabyte cartridges work.

“It goes into a special player, which we also checkout to you free and send it to you via US mail,” said Bowman. “They can get a whole series of books on one cartridge, so they can listen to them from book one all the way to book 24.”

Here in Springfield, Lisa Sampley with the Springfield-Area Library District said the Library Center carries large print, audiobooks and DVDs.

“The Wolfner library has a great lending library of those. They can get more from the national service for the blind that they can send out in the mail,” said Sampley.

If someone cannot hold a book or has dyslexia, they are also eligible to sign up to use digital books at Wolfner Library.