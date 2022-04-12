SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Facebook page for Springfield-Greene County Animal Control will provide photos of lost animals that arrive at the shelter each weekday.

According to a press release by the Health Department, In 2021, Animal Control reunited 546 pets with their owners. An additional 729 dogs and cats were transferred to rescue organizations to be adopted out, including animals that were surrendered by owners.

Some of those that were sent to rescue organizations could have been reunited with their owners, had the owners been aware that the pets had been found and sheltered at Animal Control.

Photos of lost animals sheltered at Animal Control will be featured each morning so Greene County residents can get an update on what animals are in their care.

If you see your animal on our website or on the Animal Control page, you can call 417-833-3592 or come to the Animal Control shelter, 4002 N Farmer Ave, Springfield.

If you have lost a dog or cat, you should complete the Animal Lost & Found Form as soon as possible so Animal Control can determine if your pet has been picked up or brought to the Animal Control shelter. You can also complete this form if you have found a stray dog inside city limits.