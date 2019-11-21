Financial aid experts urge students to file the FAFSA early

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Even though it’s only the first semester of this school year, FAFSE applications for next year’s classes are already open.

Seniors, listen up! Students can begin to file their FAFSA for the 2020/2021 school year now though. Even if it seems early, financial aid experts say when it comes to filing, the earlier the better.

We checked in with Kim Cary, College Director for Financial Aid at OTC, about FAFSA, do’s and don’ts.

Cary suggests filing early, parents encouraging students to file for themselves, and fully understanding what the FAFSE is used for.

If you need assistance filing, OTC is hosting a “FAFSA Frenzy” Thursday night.

Financial aid advisors will be on-site providing assistance. All you bring are 2018 tax forms and federal W2 forms.

That’s happening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the information commons west building at the Springfield campus.

Missouri college students can enter a drawing for $500 towards textbooks.