Finance committee begins process to create 2022 Branson budget

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Finance Committee began the budgeting process for the 2022 fiscal year at a Finance Committee meeting on July 9.

“Today is not about money, it is about prioritizing items and actions,” said Jamie Rouch, a finance director. “As we continue to strive to be the best possible stewards for the citizens who live in Branson, our priority-based budgeting process is a great decision-making tool for our leaders. This year is more challenging than in years past. Because there were no items purchased last year due to COVID-19, we have a lot of items to go through,” Rouch said.

Several more steps are scheduled to prepare the 2022 budget. The list can be found below:

July 2021 – City Finance Department will compile budget analysis and balance the budget

September 17, 2021 – regular Finance Committee meeting to review the final budget

September 30, 2021 – special combined meeting with Board of Aldermen and Finance Committee to review the final budget

October 26, 2021 – regular Board of Aldermen meeting – Board votes on the first reading of the final budget

November 9, 2021 – regular Board of Aldermen meeting – Board votes on the second and final reading of the final budget

January 1, 2022 – the budget goes into effect

The Branson Finance Committee is made up of the Mayor, the Board of Aldermen, the City Administrator, and citizens appointed for a one-year term.

More information can be found on Branson’s website.