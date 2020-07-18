Finalists chosen for Springfield’s “Wear a Mask” video contest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Five videos have been selected as finalists for the Springfield mayor’s “Wear a Mask” video contest.

The finalists are videos by Nick Sibley, Patti Crump Lemons, Curt Bussen, I Love Springfield, Mo. and Jeff Houghton.

The contest allowed community members to submit videos on why it’s necessary to wear a mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The finalists are on the city’s website and people can vote for their favorite. The video with the highest amount of votes combined with the highest number of shares and likes from the city’s Facebook page will win the contest.

A non-finalist can still compete, but their score will only be based on social media response.

You can view each video and vote by going to the website and clicking the “Please Vote” link when you are ready to vote.