Final 2020 Census reminder is in the mail

This April 5, 2020, photo shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau needs more time to wrap up the once-a-decade count because of the coronavirus, opening the possibility of delays in drawing new legislative districts that could help determine what political party is in power, what laws pass or fail and whether communities of color get a voice in their states. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Census Bureau is sending out reminder postcards this week before going to households that have not responded.

More than 30 million households are being mailed the notices. Those who do not respond to the mailer can expect a census taker paying a visit to collect responses in person beginning in mid-August.

A Census Bureau online tracking map shows more than 92 million households, 62.3%, have responded online, phone or mail. Arkansas has a 57% response rate.

COVID-19 delayed census takers nationally from making in-person visits beginning in mid-May, and now moving the visits when necessary to mid-August through October 31.

The public may respond online at 2020 census.gov . The questionnaire is available in 12 languages.