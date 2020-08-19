Fifth person charged in Lawrence County shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A fifth person has been charged in the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigation, according to court documents.

Gary Hunter has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree or attempt of assault.

In the PC statement, the person who was injured said they were in an abandoned well with Sarah Pasco, the deceased victim. The injured person said they were with an individual who was being referred to as Gary. The injured person in the PC statement says Gary killed Pasco and fired more rounds into the well wounding them. The injured person then played dead until Gary and the others left.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties