Fifth person charged in Lawrence County shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A fifth person has been charged in the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigation, according to court documents.

Gary Hunter has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree or attempt of assault.

In the PC statement, the person who was injured said they were in an abandoned well with Sarah Pasco, the deceased victim. The injured person said they were with an individual who was being referred to as Gary. The injured person in the PC statement says Gary killed Pasco and fired more rounds into the well wounding them. The injured person then played dead until Gary and the others left.

This is a developing story.