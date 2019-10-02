Fifth annual Parkview Cares has students work on service projects

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Today Parkview High School students joined in a school-wide day of service.

Today is the fifth annual ‘Parkview Cares’ service day.

Parkview students spent at least half of their day working on service projects across the community.

They volunteered at Lost And Found, Crosslines, Ozarks Food Harvest, The Dream Center, Salvation Army, and Springfield elementary schools.

Joyce Cooper is the lead counselor at Parkview High School.

She says ‘Parkview Cares’ is all about students caring about themselves, their community, and their future.

“Civic engagement and community involvement is what we want in our students when they’re adults,” Cooper said. “We want them to really be compassionate and think of other people first. It makes them better people.”

The other half of the students’ day was spent in break out sessions talking about grit and resilience, relationships, and careers.