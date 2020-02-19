Fewer Springfield students taking the bus to school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Public School board meeting discussed a lack of busing in Springfield.

Only 30% of students take the bus to school.

The district only offers rides to high school students who live 3.5 miles from their school and middle and elementary students who live 1.5 miles from their school.

To fix the problem, SPS hired a company to do a transportation study.

Leaders are looking to increase busing access without increasing costs.

One of the options was to stagger school start times more drastically.

The superintendent of operations, Carol Embree, thinks there’s another way.

“We have performed an attendance analysis, and we believe that there could be some gains in terms of attendance if we were to reduce those restrictions,” Embree said.

Embree says bus driver shortage is also a problem and it’s nationwide, not just in Springfield.