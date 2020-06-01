Ferguson mayor issues curfew for city starting at 8 p.m.

FERGUSON, MO – Sunday evening Ferguson Mayor James Knowles added to a declaration of a state of emergency already in effect for the pandemic. Starting at 8 p.m. Sunday night a curfew will be in place until 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 1st. Residents are to remain in their residences and off and away from public streets, sidewalks, parks, open spaces, and public areas. No persons are to loiter or gather in groups.
