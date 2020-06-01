Ferguson mayor issues curfew for city starting at 8 p.m.

by: Chris Smith

Missouri State Highway Patrolmen stand in front of the Ferguson,Missouri Police Department, minutes after protesters broke windows on the building in Ferguson, Missouri on Saturday, May 30, 2020. A couple of hundred protesters gathered for a peaceful rally near the building protesting the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

FERGUSON, MO – Sunday evening Ferguson Mayor James Knowles added to a declaration of a state of emergency already in effect for the pandemic.  Starting at 8 p.m. Sunday night a curfew will be in place until 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 1st.  Residents are to remain in their residences and off and away from public streets, sidewalks, parks, open spaces, and public areas. No persons are to loiter or gather in groups.

