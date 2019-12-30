Female found deceased and is being treated as a homicide

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old white female has been found deceased in the area of Farm Road 88 and State Highway H.

The female has been identified as Mackenna Milhon who was reported missing to the Springfield Police Department Dec. 20.

Greene County Detectives are treating this death as a homicide though the cause of death is unknown.

According to Sheriff Jim Arnott, there are currently no suspects and the medical examiner has just arrived and is currently investigating.

“This is a horrible tragedy, especially during the Christmas season, our Detectives are working closely with SPD to determine the events that lead to Mackenna’s death, our prayers are with the family,” Sheriff Arnott said.

If you have any information on suspicious activity in this area, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 417-829-6230.

