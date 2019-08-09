Breaking News
FEMA denies disaster aid to residents in 19 Missouri counties

Local News

by: ALISA NELSON

Posted: / Updated:

MISSOURI — The State Emergency Management Agency is asking the federal government to reconsider its decision to deny disaster aid to residents in 19 Missouri counties. The state’s appeal involves a federal disaster declaration from severe flooding and storms this year.

The counties Missouri wants included in a federal disaster declaration are: Adair, Barton, Cape Girardeau, Christian, Clark, Cooper, Dallas, Douglas, Gasconade, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Howard, Laclede, Macon, Marion, Polk, Ste. Genevieve, and St. Louis counties.

In the appeal sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Missouri says about 35% of families in these counties are low income and need federal help.

