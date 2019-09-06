Live Now
FEMA continues to help 26 counties in Missouri from flooding and tornados

MISSOURI.– FEMA said they have handed out more than $60 million in federal grants, loans and insurance payments to Missourians affected by this year’s flooding and tornadoes.

They have approved more than $6.7 million to thousands of individuals and businesses.

Fema is reminding everyone that individuals have until September 9th to register and submit recovery loan applications and businesses have until April 9th.

You can register for assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362) or 800-462-7585.

Help is available for people in these counties: Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Lafayette, Lincoln, Livingston, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, Callaway, Jefferson, Lewis, McDonald, Newton, Saline and St. Charles.

