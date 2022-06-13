SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The trial for Republican state representative Tricia Derges, who represents Nixa in the Missouri state house began Monday morning June 13, 2022.

Derges is accused of scheming victims from 2018 to 2020, illegally prescribing narcotics, and lying to federal agents.

A federal grand jury indictment alleges Derges fraudulently received about $300,000 in federal coronavirus aid for her nonprofit medical and dental clinic serving the poor, homeless, and uninsured. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the Springfield organization, called Lift Up, did not provide COVID-19 testing to its patients but Derges’ medical clinics did. Derges was accused of concealing the reimbursements her clinics had already received for those services.

Other charges allege that Derges sold fake stem cell treatments at medical clinics she operates in Springfield, Branson, and Ozark – a scheme totaling about $200,000. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Derges was actually giving a sterile amniotic fluid to patients who suffered from, among other things, tissue damage, kidney disease, COPD, Lyme disease, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence.

The charges regarding the stem cell treatments came down first, and a new indictment with the fraud allegations came in March 2021, including all of the accusations against Derges in one indictment.

Derges has pleaded not guilty to the 23 charges against her.

Derges, who is a licensed assistant physician, was elected to the Missouri House in November 2020. In February 2021, House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, kicked Derges out of the Republican Caucus and removed her from all committees she was assigned to. Her office was relocated to a broom closet in the Missouri Capitol.

According to Missourinet, Monday will mostly include jury selection and the trial is scheduled to last two weeks.