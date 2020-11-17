Federal officials say an elderly Fed Med inmate has died from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Another inmate from the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners has died from COVID-19.

According to a press release, the inmate was 87-year-old Ralph Thomas. Thomas tested positive on October 30 and was transferred to a Springfield hospital on November 10 to receive further treatment. He was pronounced dead at the hospital on November 17 and had a long-term pre-existing medical condition.

Thomas was sentenced to an 858-month sentence for bank robbery, use and carrying of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and escape in Alabama.

He had been in custody in Springfield since June 2019.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, of the 835 inmates at MCFP, there are 78 inmates with COVID-19 and 36 staff with COVID-19. You can find this information on an interactive map that shows cases from around the nation. Currently, 18,160 inmates and 1,677 staff have recovered nationwide. There have been 141 inmate deaths nationwide.

