Federal officials report another COVID-19 related death at the Springfield Fed Med

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Another inmate from the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield has died from COVID-19.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 48-year-old Jimmie Largo tested positive for COVID-19 on October 24. He had daily symptom checks and 24-hour care but was moved to a local hospital on October 30 for further treatment.

The release states, Largo had long-term pre-existing conditions that put him at a higher risk; he died in the hospital on November 13.

Largo was serving a 14 year sentence from New Mexico for crime in an Indian county and aggravated sexual abuse. He had been at the Fed Med since October 2015.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, of the 835 inmates at MCFP, there are 133 inmates with COVID-19 and 41 staff with COVID-19. You can find this information on an interactive map that shows cases from around the nation. Currently, 17,168 inmates and 1,605 staff have recovered nationwide. There have been 137 inmate deaths nationwide.

Below are related articles on inmates who have died since November: