Federal officials arrest Springfield man after domestic shooting in May

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Springfield man has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals on charges related to a domestic shooting in May.

Court documents say 19-year-old Isaac Shadden has been charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to a press release, Shadden is accused of shooting his then-girlfriend on May 12. The case was being investigated by the Springfield Police Department. Federal officials joined the hunt for Shadden on June 23. Investigators were able to find Shadden’s hiding spot.

On Tuesday, June 29, officers with the Marshals and the Springfield Police Department surrounded a home on the 800 block of W. Webster Street after they spotted Shadden inside the home.

The U.S. Marshals say a short standoff occurred, but Shadden surrendered shortly after.

Shadden is scheduled for a court hearing on July 6.