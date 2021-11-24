Federal officials arrest multi-county fugitive after foot pursuit in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A multi-county fugitive was arrested Tuesday after a foot pursuit with Greene County deputies and U.S. Marshals.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals, Dereck Ray Owens is facing felony charges in Greene and Webster Counties. Those charges include multiple counts of weapons, drugs, and forgery.

Federal officials began the search for Owens on November 15. On November 23, authorities spotted Owens on a motorcycle near the 800 block of S. Oak Park. When officials got close to Owens, he fled on foot. Officials believe Owens is responsible for at least two stolen vehicles recovered from the scene, including the motorcycle he was on.

“Owens is charged with multiple weapon and drug charges stemming from a two-county crime spree in Southwest Missouri,” said Mark James, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Missouri. “I’m thankful he was arrested without further danger to the community or our law enforcement officers.”