Federal officials announce another inmate death from COVID-19 at the Springfield Fed Med

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Inmate 45-year-old David Cross was declared dead by the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners (MCFP) Springfield on November 10, 2020.

Cross tested positive for COVID-19 on October 30, 2020, and was placed in medical isolation at the Fed Med in Springfield. His symptoms were monitored daily by a 24-hour nursing staff.

On November 2, 2020, Cross was transferred to a local hospital for further treatment.

Cross had long-term pre-existing medical conditions which contributed to his death on November 10.

The press release states Cross was sentenced to 208-months for aggravated bank robbery, aiding and abetting, discharging of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, assault with intent to commit serious bodily injury, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Cross had been in custody at the Fed Med in Springfield since September 23, 2014.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, of the 835 inmates at MCFP, there are 134 inmates with COVID-19 and 41 staff with COVID-19. You can find this information on an interactive map that shows cases from around the nation. Currently, 16,610 inmates and 1,496 staff have recovered nationwide. The facility did have 843 inmates at the start of the month.

