SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield is the recipient of a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that will provide brownfields job training for 56 students. The City of Springfield is one of 19 entities across the country to be chosen.

A news release from the EPA states in addition to training 56 students, Springfield plans to place people in at least 35 environmental jobs. The training program includes 160 hours of instruction.

“We are incredibly honored and grateful to accept this fourth round of grant funding from the EPA to continue our Green for Greene environmental job training program,” said Sally Payne, Springfield director of workforce development, according to the release from the EPA. “We know this training is life-changing for the graduates of this program, as it allows them a way to acquire skills and obtain gainful employment. Many thanks to the EPA for selecting the city of Springfield Department of Workforce Development as the recipient of this grant.”

The focus of these federal grants is to help cities fill jobs in the environment sector with people who are local, rather than with contractors from other locations. This also provides people with a path to a long-term career, according to the EPA.

A post on the City of Springfield’s website states abandoned or blighted properties are all examples of real estate potentially designated as brownfields, but many of those places have the potential to contribute to the city’s business and infrastructure landscape.