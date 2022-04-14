WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A news release from West Plains School District let parents know that federal funding for free school meals for all students has ended.

The district will return to policies in place before the pandemic, and eligibility will be determined by income or other certification by the school district.

The district said income guidelines and other information about West Plains’ meal program will be released before August 2022.

The federal government funded a program that allowed all students, even those who were not previously eligible, to receive free meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The government declined to continue this program, according to the West plains school district.