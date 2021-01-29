Federal complaint against Taney County couple for child pornography

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– A federal criminal complaint was filed on Friday, Jan. 29, against two people in Taney County.

Mark John Millman, 36, and Tara Sau Millman,42, are facing federal charges for producing child porn.

Authorities were tipped off after seeing online messages posted by Mark. On Thursday, Jan 28, the couple’s home was searched in Merriam Woods, Missouri .

According to the probable cause statement, Mark and Tara performed oral sexual acts on a two-year-old. Authorities found video’s on their phones of Mark committing a sexual act on a four-year-old.

Mark is scheduled for a bond hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 2.