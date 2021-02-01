State Representative, Patricia “Tricia” Derges, indicted for stem cell scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An elected Missouri state representative and licensed assistant physician has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a fraud scheme.

Patricia “Tricia” Ashton Derges, 63, of Nixa, Missouri, made false claims about a supposed stem cell treatment marketed through her clinics. Derges was elected in November 2020 as a Missouri state representative in District 140.

Derges is charged in a 20-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield.

“This defendant abused her privileged position to enrich herself through deception,” said U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison. “The indictment alleges she lied to her patients and she lied to federal agents. As an elected official and a health care provider, she deserves to be held to a high standard. This grand jury indictment exposes her deception and holds her accountable for her actions.”

The indictment was unsealed on Monday, Feb.1, following Derges’ initial court appearance.

The investigation began as a result of false or misleading statements made by Derges in an April 2020 interview with Ozarks Tonight regarding her potential stem cells to treat COVID-19.

Derges marketed her stem cell practice through seminars, media interviews, and social media. She told her audience that the amniotic fluid she used in her stem cell practice was a “stem cell shot” and that it contained “mesenchymal stem cells.”

Investigators say patients paid her $191,000 for amniotic fluid that did not contain stem cells.

“Ms. Derges knowingly provided false information and made false claims about the medical treatment she was providing, and these falsehoods may have significant consequences for the patients she served,” said Curt L. Muller, Special Agent in Charge for the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.