SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said dealers in the area are lacing drugs with fentanyl- leading to more deadly substances.

Some recovery centers are concerned for the lives of active users, as what they’ll be getting won’t be what they expected.

“People are buying things, not knowing what it is,” said executive director of Better Life in Recovery, David Stoecker. “Because of that, we’re seeing a lot of people die.”

Stoecker said he had started using cocaine and marijuana in high school, shortly after moving to southwest Missouri.

“It just all kind of went downhill from there,” Stoecker said.

While recovering from a car accident that had stopped his heart three times, Stoecker was introduced to a new addiction – opioids.

Now, Stoecker is 13 years sober. He said his faith guided him towards recovery— an experience also had by Luke Jungers, who’s currently 9 months sober.

“I heard a voice very loud and clear,” Jungers said. “God told me, ‘You are not clever.'”

Jungers had been relying on meth and heroin to cope with the loss of a loved one.

“I was with a girl for almost eight years, and she passed away, and didn’t really know how to handle that the whole deal,” Jungers said. “I was numbing the pain just to try to, you know, try to figure try to figure something out.”

What got him sober is what he said was a wake-up call.

“I OD’d and died in a four-hour period,” Jungers said. “I woke up in Green County Jail. I was in jail for two months from August to June. I also turned 35 in jail. It kind of was the light switch it was time to grow up.”

Springfield Police Department said from January to March of 2022 there were 211 drug violations. Stoecker’s worried those users will be in heightened danger.

“Our heroin’s no longer heroin,” Stoecker said. “It’s fentanyl cut, it’s impossible to find heroin.”

SPD reported four people died from overdoses in the month of April alone.

“The most common thing we see is fentanyl with heroin,” said Deputy Paige Rippee. “Whenever we respond to these overdoses that, we’re there to render first aid to these people that are essentially dying. And once we bring them back, they don’t want to have anything to do with us. And they’re upset because we’ve taken their high away.”

“People are trying to numb and escape their reality,” Stoecker said.

Stoecker and Jungers want others suffering from addiction to know, they’re not alone.

“Sometimes we don’t think about options and reaching out, but there’s people out there that want to help, so you don’t have to fight this fight alone,” Jungers said.

Better Life in Recovery is located at 1925 E. Bennett Street Suite J. They’re currently offering hour-long courses on how to administer NARCAN, a medicine used to treat overdoses during an emergency.