BATTLEFIELD, Mo. — We have an update to a report we recently brought you about Bactrim and potential side effects.

We told you about 10-year-old Abigail Caldwell of Battlefield.

After being prescribed Bactrim for a scalp infection, Abigail suffered severe respiratory failure and later died.

She became part of a national-study to determine if Bactrim could be to blame.

Now a report shows the FDA is recognizing respiratory failure as a possible side effect of Bactrim and all of its generic forms.