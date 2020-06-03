FDA approves at-home testing kit for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An at-home coronavirus testing kit from Quest Diagnostics has been quickly approved by the FDA.

Users will use a nasal swab and then FedEx the sample overnight to a testing lab.

The results will be available to the user on the website and mobile app, and will be shared with relevant health departments.

Quest says its plans to have 500,000 kits ready to send out by the end of June.

The company said it plans to make the tests available to health care workers, states and businesses for “return-to-work testing programs.”

Quest did not say how long it would take to receive results with the test.