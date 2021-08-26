FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine eases hesitations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The full FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was what many local health leaders were hoping for.

It could be the push for those hesitant to get vaccinated to decide to get the shot. Since the news, some people here locally are getting on board.



Evangel University held a mobile vaccination clinic in collaboration with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

School leaders said 42 students and staff members decided to get vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

Freshman Bernardo Gatica was one of those people. He came following the FDA’s full approval.

“When I heard the news, I did decide to come here,” Gatica said.

Gatica said he felt more comfortable getting the Pfizer vaccine versus another brand.

Director of Communications for Evangel University, Erin Hedlun, said getting vaccinated allows more people to participate in the entire college experience.

“I think the official FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine definitely played a role in some of our students, our faculty and staff, feeling a bit more comfortable perhaps in taking the step and receiving the vaccination,” Hedlun said.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department Public Health Information Administrator Aaron Schekorra says the department is seeing questions from people after the approval.

“We have people that are calling and asking what that means for them with it being fully approved,” says Schekorra.

Schekorra said the department is confident some people will continue to decide the vaccine is right for them.

“We’ve pretty steadily been between 2,500 and 3,500 people per week getting fully vaccinated or taking advantage of Johnson and Johnson; so we do expect a bump in that moving forward since it’s been approved,” Schekorra said.

He said a mobile vaccination clinic was held at Ozarks Technical Community College this week. Around 50 students and staff members were vaccinated.