FBI sets up information-seeking billboard in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Down Glenstone in Springfield, there is a billboard sign from the FBI asking people to report any information they may have on the riot that happened at the U.S. Capitol.

Mary Durst, an employee in Springfield, said she has no plans to contact the FBI.

“Why would anybody here have any kind of information of that kind of stuff,” said Durst. “I know a lot of people are upset about what’s going on, but at the same time I don’t feel like they would go out of their way to go to where the riot happened.”

Durst said people have better things to do.

“Especially with what’s going on in the world right now, I feel like a lot of people would rather be home with their families than create some kind of mayhem,” said Durst.

Debra McJunkin said she doubts anyone in the Ozarks went to the riot since Springfield has been peaceful lately.

“I’m just glad there’s not that much going on with the violence here in Springfield,” said McJunkin. “We’re kind of really quiet here.”

Since the riot, the FBI arrested two men from Arkansas: Richard Barnett, the man who put his feet on Pelosi’s desk, and Peter Francis Stager, who allegedly beat an officer with a flag pole.

“The FBI is reaching out nationwide,” said Eric Worden, the general manager of Lamar. “We have about 150 offices I think in about 45 or 46 different states across the country. They’re just looking for any information from anybody.”

Even though Missourians have been identified, an advertising company called Lamar is happy to offer any help it can.

Worden said getting a billboard message from a big government entity isn’t unusual.

“We work with numerous governmental agencies,” said Worden. “From the National Weather Service, to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children for Amber Alerts, FBI Crimestoppers, it just depends on the situation.”

If you have any information on the U.S. Capitol breach, you can report it online or call 1-800-CALLFBI.