FBI releases photos of Springfield bank robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The FBI has released photos of the suspect from the Central Bank of the Ozarks robbery that occurred on the morning of Thursday, June 11, 2020.

The robbery happened at 2501 North Kansas Expressway.

The suspect acted alone. He is approximately 6′, 170 lbs, was last seen wearing a dark blue Nike sweatshirt, black pants, work boots, and was carrying a black backpack.

The suspect handed the teller a note but no gun was displayed. Money was taken from the bank, it’s not confirmed how much was taken.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot north bound.

Police are still looking for the suspect.