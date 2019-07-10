Breaking News
Fayetteville Planned Parenthood on standstill until new location is found

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar.– Fayetteville Health Center is suspending all abortion services leaving the closest clinic availble more than 100 miles away.

Planned Parenthood said the temporary suspension is due to not renewing its current lease and looking for a new location.

The expectation is to be moved in the coming months, but the clinic hasn’t said where that will be.

The decision was made amid challenges including protester presence and safety concerns for patients and staff. The only other abortion provider in the state is Little Rock Family Planning Services.

The clinic plans to continue scheduling follow-up visits for it’s abortion patients before the health center closes its doors july 25th.

