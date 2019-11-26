Fathers earn certificates from local organization

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Celebrating new pathways for good dads that are the focus tonight at Redeemer Lutheran Church where 17 men received certificates for graduating the “Good Dads” program.

“I never had a father. Growing up, I never met my dad, and so I never really knew how to be one,” said Jacob Austin, Good Dads graduate.

Austine, Tim Howard, and Charles Romine are three of the graduates today.

“There’s a lot of disconnect between me and the kids,” Romine said. “You know, there was a lot of building that needed to be done.”

The ceremony included prayers, speeches, and music performances.

“I’m excited,” Romine said. “It’s been a long time coming, and I’m ready to walk that stage and get that certificate.”

The graduates expressed that the program didn’t just teach them communication skills but to provide guidance in special situations.

“Your kids are always looking for that support and they’re looking at you to be the best you can be,” Howard said.

If you are interested in joining this program, the instructions to do that can be found by clicking here or call 417-501-8867.