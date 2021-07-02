Father charged for attempting to kidnap infant from hospital

BRANSON, Mo.- A Branson area father has been charged after attempting to kidnap an infant from the Labor and Delivery floor at Cox Medical Center in Branson.

Branson Police say the incident happened on June 28 when the father attempted to leave with the child in a duffel bag. The child was a ward of the state. Police say an alert nurse noticed something was wrong and tried to stop the male.

The man was unable to leave the area and was surrounded by hospital security and arrested.

“We are proud of the way Cox Medical Center Branson handled this situation and the partnership that the police department has with them. This is why it is so important for all organizations to have a plan in place and to regularly train for those ‘what if’ scenarios,” said Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews.

The man has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.